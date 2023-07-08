PS5 Sale Makes $60 RPG Only $5.99 for Limited Time

There are a variety of notable PS5 games all under $10 via the PlayStation Store. While it's simple to find dozens of great PS4 games for dirt cheap while perusing the PlayStation Store, finding great deals on PS5 games is not so easy. The console is newer, the games are newer, and thus they are more expensive compared to PS4 games. That said, if you dig hard enough there are some great deals to be had, albeit they are all limited time offers. More specifically, every deal featured below is only available until July 20.Unlike some deals on the PlayStation Store though, none require a PlayStation Plus subscription.

One of the most notable PS5 deals on the PlayStation Store right now is for action-RPG Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition, which normally costs $60 but is on sale for $5.99. If you're not familiar with this game, you can find an official trailer for it here. As alluded to though, this isn't the only noteworthy deal. If this offer doesn't tickle your fancy, then don't worry there are other deals -- which you can peruse below -- that may do just that.

OTHER NOTABLE PS5 DEALS UNDER $10:

Of course, there are other great PS5 deals on the PlayStation Store, but these are the best if you're on a budget and looking for something less than $10, at least on the PlayStation Store. More often than not you can find better deals at retail -- through retailers like GameStop or Walmart -- than you can find on the PlayStation Store.

