PlayStation Losing One of the Best PS5 Exclusive Games This Month

PlayStation is losing one of its best PS5 exclusive games as it is soon coming to a new platform. The PS5 game in question — released just last year — is now announced for PC, and is coming to the platform on March 19. The expectation is that the game will also eventually come to Xbox Series X, based on the release schedule of its predecessor, but right now, there is no official word of it coming to anything beyond PC.

More specifically, those on PC who have been itching to play Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will get the opportunity later this month. It was expected that this was going to happen due to the fact that when the first game, Death Stranding, was released in 2019, as a PS4 exclusive, it came to PC the following year in 2020. So, the PC port of the sequel arriving a year later in 2026 is what many anticipated, but only now do we have a date.

One of 2025's Best Games

As our official review of Death Stranding 2 — which gave the game a perfect score — notes, the Hideo Kojima game was one of the best games of last year, hence its 89 on Metacritic and nomination for Game of the Year at The Game Awards last year.

With an 89 on Metacritic, Death Stranding 2 is one of the highest-rated PS5 exclusives. In fact, it’s only behind two other PS5 exclusives in this regard: Astro Bot with its 94 on Metacritic and Demon’s Souls with its 90 on Metacritic.

Of course, every time PlayStation loses a PS5 exclusive to PC, it does hinder the console’s selling point somewhat. What’s more damning is when a game comes to other console platforms. It took the first game five years to come to Xbox Series X, though, so there is presumably no chance of the game shedding its console exclusivity anytime soon. How much any of this matters is technically impossible to measure, but the latest reports are that Sony itself is set to cut back on PC ports of its exclusive games, so it clearly matters somewhat. In this case, PlayStation doesn’t have a say because it doesn’t own the publishing rights to the game, and rather only has exclusivity through some type of money-hating arrangement.

Per usual, this port is being handled by Nixxes Software, an internal PlayStation studio that focuses on and specializes in PC ports. And it sounds like the game is going to support various handheld PCs when it releases, including, presumably, the Steam Deck. Unfortunately, exact details on this are a bit scarce, so this latter bit is speculation, for now.

