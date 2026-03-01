PSN Leak Reveals PS5 Remake of One of the Best PS1 Games Ever

A new PSN leak has revealed a PS5 remake of one of the best PS1 games of all time, and one of the most influential video games of all time. The game in question hails from 1993, a year before the PS1 was even released. To this end, it didn’t come to the PS1 until 1996, and when it did, it was instantly one of the best PS1 games. However, it is best-known as a PC game, and at the time, it was one of the best-selling PC games ever made.

The new leak comes the way of PSN, where PS5 trophies have been uploaded for a game that is not on PS5. In fact, the game isn’t on PSN at all. This is clearly changing, though, and it appears to be changing soon, as Trophies for a game are not uploaded to PSN until the release is near. As for the game, it is the 2020 remake of the 1993 classic Myst. This remake was released on Quest when it came out. Obviously, it was a VR remake. However, five years later, in 2025, a non-VR version was released on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Now it appears this version is coming to PS5, and potentially PS4 as well, sometime this year.

One of the Best Video Games of All Time

Now, if you have deja vu, it is because this same exact thing happened last week with Myst’s successor, Riven, or at least the remake of Riven. In other words, both the remake of Myst and Riven are coming to PS5, and coming soon. Whether they will be a stealth release or not remains to be seen, but the turnaround between reveal and release will be quick if this doesn’t happen. Meanwhile, the separate uploads to PSN suggest these will not be bundled together but will be sold separately. For those interested, the Trophy list can be seen here, and it does include a Platinum Trophy.

As for the game itself, Myst was released in 1993 by developer Cyan, who persists to this day and made the aforementioned remake. The adventure game is a pioneer in the video game space, especially within its genre. To this end, it is often cited as one of the best and most influential games of all time, and was the best-selling PC game of the 1990s.

In 2026, it still holds up, but the novelty that made it special is gone. If you don’t have nostalgia for the original, you probably won’t find the remake worthy of all the acclaim the original got, but context matters.

When official news will arrive on this remake coming to PS5 remains to be seen.