The Game Awards 2025 Full Nominees Revealed

On December 11th, 2025, The Game Awards will hold its 12th event at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Every year, host Geoff Keighley and his team present a massive show to millions of fans, showcasing the year that was and a jaw-dropping display of what’s coming next. While The Game Awards has become more known for its “World Premiere” trailers, the awards do still matter to the developers and publishers up for one. Today, The Game Awards revealed all of the nominations for the 2025 Awards. Here’s everything you need to know.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Before diving in, it’s worth noting that the Players’ Voice award doesn’t have traditional nominees because fans can vote for them via The Game Awards’ official website. You can also vote on the other awards there, but the fan award will have 30 nominees when it’s revealed on December 1st. This is the only award completely controlled by fan voting. It’s been a strong year for games, so there are plenty of great options besides what’s listed below. With that out of the way, let’s dive into the nominees.
Game of the Year
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Best Independent Game
- Absolum
- BallxPit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Mobile Game
- Destiny Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Wuthering Waves
Best Narrative
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Silent Hill f
Best Score and Music
- Christopher Larkin – Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Darren Korb – Hades 2
- Lorien Testard – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Toma Otowa – Ghost of Yotei
- Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell – Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Best Performance
- Ben Star – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Charlie Cox – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yotei
- Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Konatsu Kato – Silent Hill f
- Troy Baker – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Games for Impact
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
- South of Midnight
- Wanderstop
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
Best Role-Playing Game
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
Best Fighting Game
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat Legacy Collection
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
Best Family Game
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- LEGO Party
- LEGO Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
- Split Fiction
Best Sports/Racing Game
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
Best Multiplayer
- Arc Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring: Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Most Anticipated Game
- 007: First Light
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4
Best Art Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Game Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Split Fiction
Best VR/AR Game
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
Best Action Game
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades 2
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi Art of Vengeance
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- The Alters
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Civilization 7
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Best Audio Design
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Silent Hill f
Best Ongoing Game
- Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man’s Sky
Best Debut Indie Game
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Megabonk
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
Best Adaptation
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- Splinter Cell Deathwatch
- The Last of Us Season 2
- Until Dawn
Best Esports Athlete
- Brawk
- Chovy
- Forsaken
- Kakeru
- Menard
- Zywoo
Best Esports Team
- Gen. G – League of Legends
- NRG – Valorant
- Team Falcons – DOTA 2
- Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Content Creator of the Year
- Caedril
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1tikal
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Remember, The Game Awards kicks off at 7:30 ET on December 11th, 2025. Be sure to hop over to the official site if you want to get your votes heard before the event begins.
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!