The Game Awards 2025 Full Nominees Revealed

On December 11th, 2025, The Game Awards will hold its 12th event at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Every year, host Geoff Keighley and his team present a massive show to millions of fans, showcasing the year that was and a jaw-dropping display of what’s coming next. While The Game Awards has become more known for its “World Premiere” trailers, the awards do still matter to the developers and publishers up for one. Today, The Game Awards revealed all of the nominations for the 2025 Awards. Here’s everything you need to know.

Before diving in, it’s worth noting that the Players’ Voice award doesn’t have traditional nominees because fans can vote for them via The Game Awards’ official website. You can also vote on the other awards there, but the fan award will have 30 nominees when it’s revealed on December 1st. This is the only award completely controlled by fan voting. It’s been a strong year for games, so there are plenty of great options besides what’s listed below. With that out of the way, let’s dive into the nominees.

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Best Independent Game

Absolum

BallxPit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Mobile Game

Destiny Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Wuthering Waves

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Silent Hill f

Best Score and Music

Christopher Larkin – Hollow Knight: Silksong

Darren Korb – Hades 2

Lorien Testard – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Toma Otowa – Ghost of Yotei

Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell – Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Best Performance

Ben Star – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yotei

Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato – Silent Hill f

Troy Baker – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Games for Impact

Consume Me

Despelote

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

South of Midnight

Wanderstop

Best Action/Adventure Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

Best Role-Playing Game

Avowed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

The Outer Worlds 2

Best Fighting Game

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Mortal Kombat Legacy Collection

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Best Family Game

Donkey Kong Bananza

LEGO Party

LEGO Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Split Fiction

Best Sports/Racing Game

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Best Multiplayer

Arc Raiders

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring: Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

Most Anticipated Game

007: First Light

Grand Theft Auto 6

Marvel’s Wolverine

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

Best Art Direction

Image courtesy of Supergiant Games

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Split Fiction

Best VR/AR Game

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Arken Age

Ghost Town

Marvel’s Deadpool VR

The Midnight Walk

Best Action Game

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades 2

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi Art of Vengeance

Best Sim/Strategy Game

The Alters

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Civilization 7

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum

Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Silent Hill f

Best Ongoing Game

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man’s Sky

Best Debut Indie Game

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Despelote

Dispatch

Megabonk

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Atomfall

Doom: The Dark Ages

EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight

Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

Splinter Cell Deathwatch

The Last of Us Season 2

Until Dawn

Best Esports Athlete

Brawk

Chovy

Forsaken

Kakeru

Menard

Zywoo

Best Esports Team

Gen. G – League of Legends

NRG – Valorant

Team Falcons – DOTA 2

Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Valorant

Content Creator of the Year

Caedril

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1tikal

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Remember, The Game Awards kicks off at 7:30 ET on December 11th, 2025. Be sure to hop over to the official site if you want to get your votes heard before the event begins.

