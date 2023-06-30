Critically Acclaimed PS5 Game Is Now Free for Some Users

A critically acclaimed PS4 game came to PS5 this week. Just like on PS4, to own the game on PS5 you need to fork over $24.99. However, if you already own the PS4 version of the game, you can nab the PS5 version for free. And according to the developer of the game, the PS5 version of the title is an upgraded version of the PS4 game, making use off "haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, audio feedback and lighting" in order to take the game to the "next level."

The game in question is Dead Cells, which is now available on PS5, as of yesterday. The game has yet to come to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, so this is the first "next-gen" version of the game. That said, if you're familiar with the game, you'll know it's not going to transform your hardware into an airpot runway. In other words, it's not very technically demanding, but it's very good.

Debuting back in 2018 via developer Motion Twin, the roguelike-Metroidvania game boasts Metacritic scores ranging from 87 to 91. It is widely considered one of the best games of its year, which saw the likes of God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Red Dead Redemption 2 release.

"Dead Cells puts you in control of a failed alchemic experiment trying to figure out what's happening on a sprawling, ever-changing and seemingly cursed Island. Immortal but crippled, your last resort is to take over bodies in order to move, explore... and fight," reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. "While you may well be immortal, the corpses you possess are not. Each time your host is destroyed, you will be sent back to the dungeon to find yourself a new one and start again..."

The game's official pitch continues: "Experience a Roguevania, mixing an interconnected world, branching paths and unlockable skills with the constant adrenaline-pumping threat of permadeath. No checkpoints. You either vanquish the final boss in one go or you try again. However, you keep some of your progress for successive runs new paths you've unlocked, access to new levels, mutations, abilities and weapons. Tough but fair combat, responsive controls, challenging foes, and of course, the emergency panic roll to get you out of trouble make for a visceral and cathartic action game."

