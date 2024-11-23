The Best PS5 Game of 2024 Goes on Sale for the First Time

The best PS5 game of 2024, and a Game of the Year nominee at The Game Awards this year, has gone on sale for the very first time since its release. To this end, it has been discounted on the PlayStation Store, PS Direct, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart, giving PS5 users a variety of options for both the digital version of the PS5 game and the physical version of the PS5 game as well.

The deal on the PlayStation Store is only available until December 3, while the deal on the PS Direct is set to expire later on December 25. As for Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart none of the traditional retailers disclose how long their deals will be available for.

As for the PS5 game in question, it boasts a 94 on Metacritic, which means it is the joint highest-rated PS5 game of 2024 alongside two other games with the same score. For those that have not connected the dots, the mystery PS5 game is Astro Bot, which was released back on September 6 via developer Team Asobi.

As for the deal, the game is currently 17 percent off at all of the digital storefronts and retailers mentioned above. This means that the game only costs $49.74 rather than its normal $59.99. This is not the meatiest discount, but it is the first time the game has been on sale since its release in September. And the game is not going to get cheaper than this considering this deal is courtesy of Black Friday deals. It could be made cheaper closer to Christmas, but this is unlikely.

“When the PS5 mothership is attacked by Astro’s long-standing galactic nemesis, scrambling its wires and scattering the crew throughout space, only Astro can make things right,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Setting off on his biggest mission yet, he needs your help to rescue the stranded crew and rebuild the mothership.”

“From beginning to end, Team Asobi’s latest adventure with PlayStation’s new mascot is an absolute joy,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Not only does it stand out within its own platforming genre, Astro Bot serves as a shining example of the types of games that PlayStation should look to focus more on releasing.”

For more PlayStation 5 coverage — including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals — click here.