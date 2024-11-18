The Game Awards 2024 Full Nominees Revealed

The full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2024 has now been revealed. Set to take place this coming month on December 12th, The Game Awards will look to honor the most acclaimed games of 2024 across a variety of different categories. Now, with less than a month remaining until the event transpires, fans now know which games are going to contend to take home the most hardware.

For the most part, this year’s most-nominated games at The Game Awards are ones that many would likely expect. Astro Bot, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have all been nominated not only for the show’s biggest honor of Game of the Year, but have also received nominations across a variety of different categories as well. Black Myth: Wukong has also received a ton of nods as has Balatro, which is the indie game that has seen the most acclaim in 2024.

To view the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2024 for yourself, be sure to keep reading on below. And if you’d like to cast your own vote for each category, you can do so on the official website of The Game Awards right here.

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Performance

Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Hannah Tell (Life Is Strange: Double Exposure)

Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2)

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokemon TCG Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Score & Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Games For Impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelai and The Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening VR

Content Creator of the Year

Caseoh

Illojuan

Techno Gamerz

Typical Gamer

Usada Pekora

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Action/Adventure Game

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best Role Playing Game

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Best Family Game

Astro Bot

Princess Peach Showtime

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Esports Game

Counter Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

33

Aleksib

Chovy

Faker

Zywoo

Zmjjkk

Best Esports Team