PS5 Loses One of Its Exclusive Games Releasing This Year

Between now and end of the year, the biggest PS5 exclusive of the year is going to release in October. Not only is the biggest PS5 exclusive of the year, but one of the biggest releases of the year across all platforms. This is game is Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Thankfully, it has not been delayed out of its October release date. Another PS5 exclusive supposed to be releasing this year has been delayed though. It's not just been delayed, it's been delayed completely out of 2023. More specifically, Pacific Drive has been delayed to early 2024. What exactly early 2024 means we don't know entirely, but it presumably refers to Q1 of the year, which is to say January through March.

First announced on September 13, 2022 by Washington-based Ironwood Studios, Pacific Drive is coming to both PC and PS5, making it a PS5 console exclusive. Because of this exclusivity, it's been on the radar of PlayStation fans, who will now need to wait longer to play the game. According to Ironwood Studios, the game needs more time and they don't want to crunch to avoid a delay.

"As summer comes to a close, we'd like to share that Pacific Drive is moving its release to early 2024," reads the statement. "This decision gives us the room to make Pacific Drive the best it can be, while still prioritizing the health of our team. As you may know, we've been hard at work bringing this idea to life for quite some time, and every day adds even more to a game we're all proud of. In this final stretch however, it's important to us that we stay true to ourselves, and not compromise on the team's well being."

The rest of the delay statement is mostly just fluff, but in it the developer does confirm a new trailer for the game is dropping this month. As the game itself, if you've never heard of it, it is pitched as a run-based, first-person driving survival game.

"Pacific Drive is a run-based, first-person driving survival game. Your car is your only companion as you navigate a surreal and anomaly-filled reimagining of the Pacific Northwest. Structured as a "road-like," each excursion into the wilderness brings unique and strange challenges, as you restore and upgrade your car from an abandoned garage that acts as your home base. With the car as your lifeline, you'll unravel a long-forgotten mystery as you make your way to the heart of the Olympic Exclusion Zone."