PS5 Rumored to Be Getting Remake of Popular PS1 Game

PS5 is rumored to be getting a remake of a popular PS1 game. When the PlayStation 5 launches this November, it will release alongside a remake of one of PS3's best games: Demon's Souls. That said, it looks like Sony isn't finished cashing in on nostalgia. According to a new rumor, Sony has worked out a deal to ensure a classic PS1 game is revived as a PS5 console exclusive. More specifically, the rumor claims that Sony is working with Konami on a remake of Metal Gear Solid, which will come to PC, but be console exclusive to the PS5.

The rumor comes by way of Red Gaming Tech, who claims that Konami is prepared to return to the Metal Gear series, but not with a new addition, but a remake of PS1's Metal Gear Solid. The rumor continues alleging that Konami will supplement this with HD remasters of Metal Gear Solid II: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid III: Snake Eater, and Metal Gear Solid IV: Guns of Patriots on PS5 as well. As a result, the entire core series will be playable on PS5, as Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain will be playable on the console via backward compatibility.

Unfortunately, this is all the rumor alleges. There's no word of a release date or how much money Sony presumably had to fork over for this. However, this rumor comes on the back of abundant claims that Sony is working with Konami on a Silent Hill reboot, which will also be an exclusive for PS5. Of course, take all of this with a major grain of salt. Nothing here is official information. Red Gaming Tech cites multiple sources but doesn't divulge, which is the case with just about every video game rumor and report.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Sony or Konami -- have commented on this rumor, and it's unlikely either will. If one is to comment, it will likely be Konami. While Sony has a strict "no comment" policy, Konami has been known to comment on rumors and reports. That said, if either provides a comment, we will be sure to update this post.

