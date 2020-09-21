This Fan-Made PS5 UI Looks Stunning

✖

While the PlayStation 5 is set to release in just two short months, there's still a lot that fans don't know about the system. One element that Sony has yet to showcase is the console's user interface. Reddit user Felixmsw shared their take on a potential PS5 UI, and it's really impressive! In the post embedded below, Felixmsw included a handful of images of the PS4 UI, in order to compare it to their concept. The concept features a number of upcoming PlayStation games, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Horizon Forbidden West, and more.

Felixsmw's concept looks very slick, but it also seems like a plausible design, as well. It very much seems like a natural evolution of the current PS4 design, but with a next-gen feel to it. It's easy to imagine the actual PS5 UI looking similar! At the end of the day, the UI is far less important than many of the other elements of a console, but it's also something that users will see every time they boot up the system. As such, it's important that it looks both inviting, and exciting.

Over the last few days, Sony has started to pull back the curtain more on the PS5. The system will release in stores on November 12th for $499. An all-digital version of the console will be available that same day for $399. In addition to a release date and price point, several launch titles have also been revealed, as well as the prices for some games. As expected, most PS5 titles will retail for $69.99.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the system's UI will be showcased before the system launches. Most gamers are far more concerned with the actual games than they are with these elements of the system, so it's plausible that it could be kept under wraps until the console's release, or it might be revealed shortly beforehand. For now, PlayStation fans will just have to settle for fan creations such as this one.

What do you think about the fan-made PS5 UI? Is this the type of UI you'd like to see on PS5?