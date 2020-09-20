PS5 Mystery Port Has PlayStation Fans Very Confused

✖

A new PS5 "mystery port" has been discovered and it has PlayStation fans very confused. This week was a big week for the PS5. Sony revealed a price point for both versions of the console, a release date, and showcased some of the biggest games coming to the system this year, in 2021, and beyond. In addition to this, new images have provided another look at the console, confirming what we already more or less knew: the console is huge. The new images also revealed the backside of the console, which is pretty boring, bar one port that PlayStation fans aren't quite sure what's for.

Over on PlayStationing it's pointed out that at the top of the backside of the console, separate from all the other ports, is a seemingly peculiar port. At the moment, it's not 100 percent clear what the port is for, which has lead to speculation and confusion.

Unfortunately, Sony hasn't provided any clarification, however, if you look closely the port appears to actually be a Kensington Security Slot, also known as a K-Slot. Common in laptops, the "port" is essentially part of an anti-theft system. In this case, it would prevent the unwanted removal of the console's innards.

Below, you can check out the mystery slot for yourself:

(Photo: Sony via PlayStationing)

Again, for now, Sony hasn't confirmed what this port is for. However, if it does, we will be sure to update this post with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on the PS5 -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or take a quick gander at the relevant links below:

The PS5 is set to release in North America, Japan, and select other countries on November 12, starting at $400.

