PS5 Sale Makes One of the Best Games of All Time Just $3.24

A new PS5 sale, via a 67 percent off discount, has made one of the best games of all time just $3.25. The deal comes the way of the PlayStation Store, which has over 500 PS5 games on sale via the Summer Sale. The special promotional sale is set to expire on August 16, which means the aforementioned deal is set to expire on August 16. And considering that this is the cheapest the game in question has ever been on the PlayStation Store, it's not a deal you're going to want to miss.

The mystery game comes the way of Bethesda and developer id Software. The latter is best known in the present for the DOOM series and this has more or less always been the case. However, there was a time id Software was equally well known for Quake. In the modern era, Quake isn't extremely relevant, but in the late 90s and early 2000s it was very relevant. Much like DOOM, it's responsible for shaping the first-person shooter series. And the first game in the series is widely considered one of the best games of all time.

Debuting in 1996 via the PC, Quake boasts a 93 on Metacritic and was notably a major flashpoint in the history of id Software as much of the studio, including co-founder John Romero, left after its release. As Wikipedia notes, it's widely cited as one of the best games ever made, partially because of its influence.

All of that said, the PS5 version of the game is not the original version, but a remastered version that adds 4K and widescreen resolution support, dynamic lighting, anti-aliasing, enhanced models, depth of field, and a new original soundtrack.

"You are Ranger, a warrior armed with a powerful arsenal of weapons," reads an official story synopsis of the game on the PlayStation Store. "Fight corrupted knights, deformed ogres and an army of twisted creatures across four dark dimensions of infested military bases, ancient medieval castles, lava-filled dungeons and gothic cathedrals in search of the four magic runes. Only after you have collected the runes will you hold the power to defeat the ancient evil that threatens all of humanity."

