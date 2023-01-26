PS5 Is Losing Another Notable Launch Game

The PlayStation 5 is about to lose another exclusive game that launched with the console back in late 2020. In the years since the PS5 first released, many titles that initially arrived alongside the console have started to come elsewhere. Games like Bugsnax, Godfall, and even Sackboy: A Big Adventure have since been released for platforms Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. And while some of the PS5's exclusives will surely remain exclusive forever, one title is being unshackled from the PlayStation ecosystem next week.

Announced by publisher Annapurna Interactive today, The Pathless is now slated to release on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on February 2nd. Previously, The Pathless was only available on PlayStation consoles, but is specifically released in tandem with the PS5 and the rest of its launch lineup. While some fans have been hoping to see the game come to other platforms for well over two years, those requests will finally be satiated in the coming week.

Although The Pathless might not have the same notoriety as a number of other games that were released with the PS5, it's by no means a bad game. Currently on Metacritic, The Pathless boasts a 77/100 aggregate score based on 50 reviews for PS5. Fans, however, seem to like it a bit more than critics as it has an 8.2/10 score on the site. All in all, The Pathless seems worth checking out, especially if you're looking for a new open-world adventure.

If you'd like to know more about The Pathless, you can check out the game's official description below.

"From the creators of ABZÛ, The Pathless is the mythic adventure of an archer and an eagle in a vast forest. Become the Hunter, a master archer who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Soar through the air and forge a connection with your eagle companion. Perform fluid acrobatics and execute awesome trick shots with a unique archery system that allows effortless shooting while moving at high speeds. The Godslayer won't rest until the world is destroyed. Your bond with your eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance."