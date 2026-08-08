New PS5 Game Beats Marvel Tokon and College Football 27 to #1 Best-Seller Spot

There is a new #1 best-selling PS5 game on the PlayStation Store in the United States, which means EA Sports College Football 27 has been dethroned and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has been held off. The former was the previous #1 seller on the PlayStation Store, while the expectation for the latter — a new PS5 console exclusive from Sony itself — was to potentially dislodge the aforementioned EA game from said spot. And the EA game has been dislodged, but not by the new Marvel fighting game, but another new EA game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The updated PlayStation best sellers list comes from the United States version of the PlayStation Store, courtesy of Statswell. Right now, according to this list, sitting right outside the top 10, in the #11 spot is the re-release of Call of Duty: Black Ops. Right ahead of it, rounding out the top 10 is NBA 2K27, which isn’t out yet and thus is in this spot on pre-orders alone. Right ahead of it in the #9 spot is another game not out yet, Grand Theft Auto VI. #8, #7, and #6 are EA Sports FC 26, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and Call of Duty: Black Ops II in that order. The first game in the top five, meanwhile, in the #5 spot, is NBA 2K26. Then, in the #4 and #3 spots, respectively, are Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. In the #2 spot is EA Sports College Football 27. And then, lastly, in the #1 spot is EA Sports Madden NFL 27.

Madden NFL 27 Could Dominate All of August

EA Sports Madden NFL 27 is another game not fully out yet, though early access has begun in some capacity. It will fully release on August 10. That said, its shooting to the top of the United States PlayStation Store charts is not surprising. It does this every year. Meanwhile, EA Sports College Football 26 is less new, and while Marvel Tokon is a new major PS5 game from Sony, it is a fighting game, so this is going to limit its reach. All of this is to say, nothing here is very surprising.

There aren’t any super noteworthy PS5 releases coming in the rest of August, so EA Sports Madden NFL 27 could hold onto this spot for a while. Late in the month, there are Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy and Star Wars: Zero Company, but these won’t be big enough to jump to the top of the PlayStation Store charts. Interestingly, Marvel Tokon was briefly able to shoot to the top of Steam charts, but the grip of sports games on console is greater than it is on PC.

As for those on the fence with EA Sports Madden NFL 27, it’s nothing dramatically different than recent installments, which have been the weakest installments in the series’ long-running history. However, it does take some steps in the right direction, as we note in our official preview.