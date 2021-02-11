PlayStation Players "Done" After Another Disastrous PS5 Restock

✖

A new PS5 restock was released today, and for many PlayStation, the disastrous restock is going to be the straw that broke the camel's back. Yesterday, Sony surprised PlayStation fans with a new restock of both models of the console on PlayStation Direct. And then a few hours later Sony surprised PlayStation fans when PSN crashed. This rollercoaster ride is the perfect encapsulation of being a PlayStation fan lately, especially a PlayStation fan searching for the PS5, which continues to be incredibly hard to obtain.

This morning, UK retailer GAME released its latest PS5 restock, and just like Amazon's recent PS5 restock, it left PlayStation fans with a collection of emotions ranging from disappointed to irate. Like PlayStation Direct, GAME utilizes a queue method to minimize website issues and thwart scalpers. That said, according to numerous reports, the queue wasn't working as intended, an issue possibly cause by the vast number of PlayStation players trying to access it.

@GAMEdigital I got in before the queue, instantly got to the preorder button, to then be kicked out and dropped in the over an hour long queue 😭 #ps5restockuk #ps5 #game pic.twitter.com/fbgf4Z9Cfk — Ben @ TechAssess.net (@BenTesting3D) February 11, 2021

While in theory the queue system is supposed to help stabilize servers, according to other reports, servers were far from stable and were suffering random crashes.

"I'm done. Had to go through checkout twice due to server errors," wrote another customer over on Twitter. "I'm on the verge of tears right now... I'm just going to crawl back into bed and wait till the shops reopen."

Echoing this report is another on Twitter where one customer revealed even their bot had no luck with the restock due to the server issues.

And of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg. A quick check on Twitter and you will find many customers venting their frustration and promising never to shop at GAME again.

If all of this sounds like a familiar story, it's because it is. This is exactly how almost every restock has gone, not just at GAME, but GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more. Unfortunately for PlayStation fans, it doesn't look like the problem is going away anytime soon.

H/T, Independent.