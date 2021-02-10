PS5 Restock Announced by PlayStation Direct, Queue Open Now

✖

PlayStation Direct has announced a new PS5 restock that includes both the $500 standard version of the PlayStation console and the $400 digital, discless version of the console. At the moment of publishing, Sony has only opened the waiting room for the queue. Once live, all in the waiting room will be randomly assigned a spot in the actual queue for the console, and at that point, you have to pray your number comes up before stock runs out.

Right now, finer details on the restock are unknown. In other words, it's unclear how large the restock is and whether it will release in waves or be limited to a single queue. Whatever the case, it's not often PlayStation Direct releases new stock. In fact, this is only its second restock of 2021. As a result, its restock tends to be comprised of more supply than restocks from Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, Target, and others. Further, the process isn't weighed down by website issues and bots and there's no competing to see who can get the console in their cart the quickest.

As always, refreshing the page or having multiple queue tabs open has no effect on your place in line. And because the page refreshes automatically, you don't need to worry about spamming it as you do on other sites.

Just like before, it's one console per person and you will need to use your PSN account to complete the purchase.

At the moment of publishing, there are still six minutes left until the waiting room is complete and the proper queue opens. That said, by the time you're reading this, much of the information above may have changed and be outdated.

