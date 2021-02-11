PlayStation Network's Downtime Made Some PS4 and PS5 Fans Very Angry

PlayStation Network servers are back online after a bit of downtime on PS5 and PS4. As is often the case, the situation caused frustration for fans. The downtime happened without warning, leaving some PlayStation fans wondering when things would resume. Naturally, players turned to social media to share their grievances. For some, it meant yelling at the walls, and for others, it even resulted in a change in console preference! These types of things do happen, however, and PlayStation seems to have gotten this thing sorted out pretty quickly. Hopefully, fans will now have a chance to spend some quality time gaming online!

Were you trying to log into PSN during the outage? Were you frustrated about the server issues? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about PSN!