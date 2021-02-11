PlayStation Network's Downtime Made Some PS4 and PS5 Fans Very Angry
PlayStation Network servers are back online after a bit of downtime on PS5 and PS4. As is often the case, the situation caused frustration for fans. The downtime happened without warning, leaving some PlayStation fans wondering when things would resume. Naturally, players turned to social media to share their grievances. For some, it meant yelling at the walls, and for others, it even resulted in a change in console preference! These types of things do happen, however, and PlayStation seems to have gotten this thing sorted out pretty quickly. Hopefully, fans will now have a chance to spend some quality time gaming online!
Were you trying to log into PSN during the outage? Were you frustrated about the server issues? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Sandy has a way of summing it up nicely!
Me: “I’m gonna log on my PlayStation and purchase KOF 2002.”
PSN: pic.twitter.com/ARGpTUdba1— Great Shinobi - Owl (@gh0ulface) February 11, 2021
The timing was definitely frustrating.
@PlayStation umm I think you owe us a explanation you cost me a tournament now I can’t do it @_Norman_Juarez_ @josesoswag— Raul (@TxGloppy) February 11, 2021
PlayStation seems to have fixed the issue, thankfully!
@PlayStation you guys need to acknowledge PSN being down. Let us know what's going on!— Tera Dildine (@sn0wyte420) February 11, 2021
It's better than throwing a controller!
@PlayStation it’s been an hour. You going to explain to my walls why I’m yelling at them!?— Travy Clause (@wanna_be_don) February 11, 2021
Hopefully, they were able to enjoy some offline games.
I was about to kill some time until the Lakers game start & hop on Madden but PSN had other plans 💩— Lemon Pepper Lou (@LVstackiN) February 11, 2021
Physical games never have this issue!
First time I turn on my PS4 in a few weeks and PSN goes down! Digital games are a pain. Oh well! :Shttps://t.co/uZ787pEG74— Kuillus (@kuillus) February 11, 2021
Isn't that how it always goes?
Psn would be down the minute I wanna play smh— Django Luther King (@Ry_stillDGAF) February 11, 2021
Some are even pledging to switch to Xbox!
Thanks @PlayStation for making the decision of which console to buy next. Xbox got a new member today— Duffy (@PhanaticJD) February 11, 2021