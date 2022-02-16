Sony Announces Contest for Free PS5 Consoles

Sony has announced a special competition that will ultimately end up giving out PS5 consoles for free. More specifically, Sony has announced “Treat Codes,” which, without context is nothing more than some mumbo jumbo out of a marketing room. The context though is that as of this week, 14 unique codes that resemble PlayStation controller inputs are now appearing online, on social media channels, and even at “unexpected” places around the world like “high-profile events” that involve sports, gaming, film, and music.

What do these codes do? Well, they don’t automatically give you a PS5 console, but rather “provide you with an opportunity to enter and win a PS5 console,” and as PlayStation points out, this means “finding every code will give you 14 opportunities to enter the contest.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once you find a code, you will need to input it on the Treat Codes page on the official PlayStation website after signing up. That’s not all though. You then need to compete to win by answering a question. It’s unclear what the questions are or if they need to be answered correctly.

The contest is set to expire on March 7. We don’t know when the PS5 consoles will be dished out and we don’t know how many are being given out.

“Keep your eyes peeled over the next few weeks, as not every code will be available at once. The more codes you find, the more opportunities you’ll have to enter and win,” says Sony, before offering a “hint” to “keep a lookout on creators’ channels that are streaming PlayStation titles” this week.

As always, as more salient information surfaces, we will provide you said information. In the meantime, for additional precise information and the relevant links, check out the PlayStation Blog post for the announcement.

For more PlayStation 5 coverage — including not just the latest news, but all of the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below: