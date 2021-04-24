PlayStation Fans Excited After Sony Teases New PS5 Exclusive Games

PlayStation fans are excited after a new tease from Sony about its upcoming slate of PS5 games, or more specifically, exclusive PS5 games, which, according to Jim Ryan are going to plentiful. During a recent interview, the PlayStation boss revealed that Sony's quietness shouldn't be mistaken for idle hands because apparently it's been investing in many "high-quality" games to the point the PS5 is about to have more "dedicated software" than any previous PlayStation console.

“We have been quietly but steadily investing in high-quality games for PlayStation, and we will make sure that the PS5 generation will have more dedicated software than ever before,” said Ryan.

Unfortunately, this is all Ryan had to say about the matter, and it's worth noting he doesn't use the word "exclusive," but "dedicated software," which presumably, in this context, means the same thing.

It remains to be seen what these games will be, but we know PlayStation Studios and its partners are getting ready to release Returnal, and after that Ratchet & Clank, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, and more. However, some of these games are coming to PS4 and possibly PC as well, which technically means some aren't PS5 exclusives. However, the deeper we get into the generation, the more PS5 exclusives should start releasing.

All of that said, while the tease is vague, it's enough to have PlayStation fans excited, especially after many grew concerned Sony was going to focus on fewer PS5 exclusives in favor of releasing only AAA blockbuster games. And this could end up being the focus of the first-party output, but it sounds like Jim Ryan and co. are committed to locking down second and third-party games. If this strategy sounds familiar, it's because it was the strategy for most of the PS4 generation.