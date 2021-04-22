PlayStation Now Announces Big Upgrade

✖

PlayStation Now is set to receive a substantial upgrade within the coming weeks. Specifically, this upgrade will improve the visuals of certain games within the streaming catalog that can reach a certain fidelity. While not all games will be included in this upgrade, it should surely assist those titles on the service that were released for the PlayStation 4.

PlayStation revealed the news officially today on social media that PlayStation Now is set to received support to allow games to stream at 1080p as soon as this week. Support for this feature is set to arrive in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Japan in territories where the service is available. PlayStation didn't give any hard dates for when this feature may actually arrive in every region, but it's worth keeping an eye out for in the future.

If you're wondering why this is a big deal, it will essentially improve the streaming portion of PlayStation Now, which is what the service was built around in its inception. Previously, games couldn't be streamed at this graphical quality which made it a bit harder to enjoy newer games on the platform. The streaming quality before this upgrade was hard-capped at 720p instead.

The workaround that PlayStation implemented for this in recent years, however, was to allow PlayStation 4 titles that are on the platform to be downloaded natively to consoles. This is a practice that will still continue, but due to the increased resolution now, more players will have the option to play PS4 titles without having to trade-off for a loss of quality in graphics. As a whole, this is a very much-needed improvement for PS Now and is something that I imagine many subscribers will love.

