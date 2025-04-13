PS5 Price Increase Announced by Sony for 4 Major Regions

In the wake of questions surrounding the price of the PS5, Sony has announced that it will be increasing the cost of the console in three major regions. Historically, video game consoles have only become cheaper after their initial launches as manufacturers have chosen to introduce lower prices as a way of getting more users into the ecosystem. With the PS5, though, this won’t end up being true as the price of the console is now set to go up nearly five years after its arrival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed that the price for PS5 is set to increase in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Sony said that this spike in cost is due to “a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates”, which has led to it making this “tough decision.” While the standard edition of the PS5 won’t be changing its cost for those in Europe and the UK, it will be going up in Australia and New Zealand. The price of the PS5 Pro will then remain unchanged in all regions.

Here is the new pricing structure for the PS5 in all of these regions:

Europe: PS5 Digital Edition €499.99

PS5 Digital Edition €499.99 United Kingdom: £429.99

£429.99 Australia: PS5 Standard Edition AUD $829.95, PS5 Digital Edition AUD $749.95

PS5 Standard Edition AUD $829.95, PS5 Digital Edition AUD $749.95 New Zealand: PS5 Standard Edition NZD $949.95, PS5 Digital Edition NZD $859.95

If there is one sliver of good news, it’s that the disc drive for the PS5 will be going down in all of these regions. While this doesn’t necessarily impact those who simply want to buy all of their PS5 games digitally, Sony is clearly willing to take a bit more of a hit on its separate disc drives due to increasing the cost of the PS5 itself.

Here’s what the new pricing structure will be for PS5 disc drives in these territories:

Europe: €79.99

€79.99 United Kingdom: £69.99

£69.99 Australia: AUD $124.95

AUD $124.95 New Zealand: NZD $139.95

As for when all of these new costs will take hold, it’s set to be immediate. These prices for the PS5 will begin tomorrow, April 14th. Whether or not additional price increases for the PS5 in the United States or Canada will also be happening remains to be seen.