Will Trump Tariffs Raise Prices for Xbox and PS5?

The recent news about President Trump’s tariffs on imported goods across foreign countries is going to have a pretty huge impact on the wallets of millions of American citizens. As a result, price increases are now expected for the Nintendo Switch 2 as Nintendo is delaying the pre-orders because of the tariffs. But what do these price increases mean for the Xbox and PS5 consoles?

President Trump has put tariffs on multiple countries, including China, Canada, Japan, and Ireland, just to name a few. These tariff rates range from 10% to 49%, with the largest being placed on Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, as well as many other Southeast Asian countries. These baseline 10% tariffs begin to go into effect on April 5th, which means we could see even steeper prices coming soon after.

When it comes to the PlayStation and Xbox, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles are manufactured within China. For PlayStation, the tariffs will have huge impact on the cost of shipping to the United States from China. While we aren’t certain how much of a price increase this could result in, it could be as much as $200, depending on the version of the PS5.

The same can be said regarding the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which are also manufactured in China. If we had to make a guess with the Xbox consoles, we could see an increase of around $100-$200 on both systems. With the Series X and S currently priced at $399 to $499, the market price could change as soon as the next week or so.

At the moment, the United States hasn’t changed its stance on these tariffs, but we will keep you updated. As we’ve noted before, these take effect on April 5th, so we should expect to see a change in market price very soon.