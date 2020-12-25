Target PS5 Restock Report Reveals When the Next Drop Is Happening

✖

A new PS5 restock report claims that PlayStation players still looking for the next-gen console may still be able to obtain one before 2021, courtesy of Target. The past couple of days, PS5 restocks have been borderline non-existent. From Amazon, to Walmart, to Best Buy, to GameStop, nobody has had a PS5 this week. However, it looks like Target is about to push another round of stock right before 2020 end, or at least that's what a new report claims.

According to the report, which comes the way of Spiel Times, Target stores across the country have started to receive 10-15 units of the console, while other stores anticipating new stock to come in this Sunday, December 27.

Right now, there's no word of when exactly these restocks will be rolled out, and it's unclear if it will be nationwide. However, if some stores aren't getting their restock until the end of the weekend, it probably means the restock won't happen until next week, likely on Monday and Tuesday.

While stores are apparently getting PS5 stock this weekend, you still won't be able to buy any of it in stores. Your only way to secure any of this stock will be via online purchase. If you manage to secure a console this way, you'll be able to pick it up at the store or have it shipped to your home.

As Spiel Times notes, Target restocks typically happen between 3 am and 7 am EST, and like every other online retailer, each restock usually comes with website issues and draws in plenty of bots to compete against.

As for the report itself, take it with a grain of salt. While it mentions multiple sources, Target itself hasn't announced anything yet. And of course, even if stock is coming in this weekend, it doesn't mean it will be sold before the end of the year.

