New PlayStation 5 Update Solves Problem of Accidentally Playing PS4 Version of Games

A new update for the PlayStation 5 seems to resolve one of the more frustrating issues with the console: the accidental playing of the PlayStation 4 version of a title on the platform instead of the next-gen version. Because the new console can play both PS5 and PS4 versions of some cross-platform video games like, for example, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or Assassin's Creed Valhalla, it was sometimes unclear exactly which version was being booted up, but that appears to be a thing of the past now.

Essentially, there appears to be a new prompt for these sorts of video games on the PlayStation 5. When you go to launch the title, it will apparently notify you that you are about to play the PlayStation 4 version rather than the PlayStation 5, and ask whether you would like to swap to the next-gen version instead. You can check out the prompt, shared by Twitter user Tidux, below:

Overall, this is all a quirk of how the PS5 handles its backwards compatibility. For the most part, if you own the game on PS4, you can just boot it up on the PS5 without an issue. But video games that have released for both or specifically have a PS5 version means that, technically, both are playable. Without the new prompt, it wasn't always apparent exactly which one you were booting up.

In general, the PlayStation 5 is now available globally. The version containing a disc drive costs $499 while the all-digital console instead costs $399. Retailers appear to be regularly putting up what stock they have, though it appears to flicker in and out depending on when you're looking. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

