PS5 DualSense Controller Malfunction Leaves PlayStation Players Angry

A new PS5 DualSense controller malfunction has been discovered, and it has left PlayStation players quite angry. Buying the PS5 ahead of Christmas has proved to be a daunting task for many, and it looks like PS5 restocks are slowing down until 2021. That said, even if you managed to get your hands on the elusive machine, a supposed malfunction with its fancy new controller may still spoil the good times. Since the PS5 released back in November, there have been multiple reports about issues with the piece of next-gen hardware, but thankfully it looks like these issues range from uncommon to not very serious.

In addition to this, there have also been reports of issues with the controller. For the PS5, Sony broke away from its DualShock naming convention to release the DualSense, a substantial and more pricey upgrade on the DualShock 4 that comes with new features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. And for the most part, this move has paid off for Sony. One of the biggest talking points about next-gen so far has been how great the DualSense controller is, or more specifically, some of its aforementioned features. However, there also appears to be some issues with the controller.

Last month we reported on issues with stick-drift, and now users -- on Reset Era, Reddit, YouTube, and more -- are reporting that the adaptive triggers on their controller are breaking and becoming loose. Right now, it appears the problem is uncommon, and it appears to be the result of the trigger's spring becoming loose. Typically, parts become loose when a controller is dropped, but the reports claim that the controller hasn't been dropped once.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt given that we are dealing with reports from largely anonymous users, however, where there's this much more smoke there's usually fire.

At the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn't commented on the reports or the issues they profess. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on the PS5 -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links listed below: