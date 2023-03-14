New PS5 Console Update Released to Fix Discord Issue

A new update for PlayStation 5 consoles has today been released by Sony to help fix a problem tied to Discord. Within the past week, Sony finally pushed out its long-awaited patch for PS5 that fully implemented the popular chat service, Discord, with current-gen PlayStation consoles. And while this feature was something that fans had wanted to see for a long time, Discord's tethering to PS5 didn't come without a few issues. Fortunately, this new update for the hardware should do away with the most common annoyance that has been found.

As of this moment, PS5 update version 23.01-07.01.00 should now be available to download around the globe. Unlike last week's update for the console, today's patch is much, much smaller and only looks to fix a single problem. Specifically, the patch notes for update 23.01-07.01.00 merely state that this new firmware has "fixed an issue that was causing Discord voice chat to disconnect." Outside of this, nothing else is said to have been tweaked with this new system software.

All in all, it's not a shock to see that Sony would push out a smaller update for PS5 consoles following the release of a much larger patch. This has become a common practice for Sony in the years since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020. What is surprising, though, is that Sony has actually described what this update has done. Typically, Sony merely states that its follow-up patches of this type that "system performance" is all that has been improved. For us to instead get some real (yet small) patch notes that confirm Discord has been fixed in this update is pretty uncommon, but it will definitely help keep PlayStation fans from wondering what was altered.

Have you been using Discord for yourself on PS5 following last week's update? And did you find yourself having these disconnect issues that Sony has now seemingly fixed? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.