New PS5 Exclusive RPG Seemingly Leaks Online

An upcoming game for PlayStation 5 that is said to be a role-playing game has leaked online. Even though Sony has gotten off to a big start in the PS5 era when it comes to titles like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, much of PlayStation's upcoming first-party exclusives continue to be shrouded in mystery. And while this will surely change as 2023 continues onward, it looks like we've now caught a glimpse of one PS5 game that might be quite far away.

In a leak that stemmed from the forum IconEra, a new clip of an upcoming PlayStation game from developer XDev was shown off. The footage in question, which has since been taken down, was in a very rough state, primarily because it was said to be taken from a "very early build" of the game's development. Although it's not known what this game might be called, the person at the source of this leak has claimed that it will be an RPG and that it's being created within Unreal Engine 5.

It's worth stressing that even if this leaked footage and corresponding info are accurate, there's no way to know if this PS5 game will see the light of day. Given that the footage that came about was said to be from the game's pre-alpha state, it's safe to assume that this mysterious title is still very early in development. So early, in fact, that there's a chance that this title could get scrapped before Sony even announces it. And even if Sony does announce this game eventually, it seems likely that such a reveal wouldn't happen this year. Essentially, prepare yourself to wait for quite some time to hear more about this project.

What do you think about a new sci-fi RPG potentially being in the works for PS5? Is this something that you'd be interested in playing for yourself? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.