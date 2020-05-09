Here's Why Some PlayStation Fans Think PS5 Will Play PS1, PS2, and PS3 Games

✖

Some PlayStation fans think the PS5 will play PS1, PS2, and PS3 games following a couple of enigmatic game ratings that recently surfaced online courtesy of the Pan European Game Information rating board. The strange game ratings began back on April 29 when, out of nowhere, PEGI rated Grand Theft Auto and Grand Theft Auto II for not the PS4, but the PS3. This was followed by more strange ratings on May 4, when Oni and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel were also rated for PS3.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what the heck is going on, though PlayStation fans have some theories. For one, some think this is related to PlayStation Now. However, while this may explain ratings for the first three games, it doesn't explain the rating of Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

The more common theory making the rounds is that this has something to do with the PS5. Back in January, a report surfaced claiming that the PS5 will play not just play PS4 games, but PS3, PS2, and PS1 games as well. At the time, the report seemed a bit fanciful, and it was only made more dubious when Sony announced backward compatibility for the PS5, but made no mention of the PS3, PS2, or PS1. However, some PlayStation fans think these recent ratings may just give this forgotten report some weight.

The main argument is: why would PEGI rate these games, out of the blue, for the PS3 of all consoles? Well, the most probable answer is also the most obvious: these ratings were a mistake. It's quite possible someone at Take-Two Interactive simply checked the wrong boxes when filing for the ratings. But this then begs the question: why were these games getting new ratings in the first place?

None of it makes sense. As a result, some are clinging onto the former explanation; that this involves the PS5 somehow. However, while this is possible, it's more probable that someone, somewhere simply made a mistake or two, and with the coronavirus causing so much discombobulation, it's easy to imagine this happening.

That said, at the moment of publishing, neither Take-Two Interactive nor PEGI have commented on the situation. If it were simply a mistake, you'd think one or both parties would set the record straight, but it's also possible they aren't aware of the mistake in the first place.

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. You can continue to read more about the console via the relevant links below:

