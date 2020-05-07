Horizon Zero Dawn 2 on PS5 Will Reportedly Have "Industry-Benchmark Graphics"

✖

Horizon Dawn 2 is expected to be in development for the PlayStation 5, and it may even be a PS5 launch game. Further, it looks like the sequel is aiming to be as bar-setting as its predecessor. When Horizon Zero Dawn released in 2017, it was one of the best-looking games on the PS4. A few years later, this is still the case. The critically-acclaimed and best-selling game no doubt has flaws, but graphical fidelity isn't one of them. And this is largely thanks to the engine it's running on: Decima, one of the best engines in the industry when measured by graphical capability.

It's safe to assume Horizon Zero Dawn 2 -- or whatever it winds up being called -- will run on the same engine. And according to a new job listing posted by developer Guerrilla Games, the sequel is aiming to be at the forefront of next-gen graphics when it releases.

A new listing for "technical vegetation artist" mentions the applicant will be working on the Horizon series, before noting that the goal of the applicant is to create "stunning environments" and help deliver an experience featuring "industry-benchmark graphics."

The job listing doesn't specify "Horizon Zero Dawn 2," but it does mention Horizon and it's for a "technical vegetation artist." In other words, it's almost certainly for a position that will be working on the sequel. It's certainly not for a new Killzone game or a SOCOM reboot, the latter of which is rumored to be in development via Guerrilla Games second team.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is rumored to be in development for the PlayStation 5. At the moment of publishing, Sony has not denied or confirmed the game's existence.

