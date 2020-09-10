PS5 Price Reportedly Revealed

✖

It's September, and there's still no word of the PS5 price or the release date of the console. The current rumors are that this will change this month, however, right now Sony hasn't said anything about a price or release date reveal. And as long as it holds this information hostage, pre-orders for the console will be held back. That said, while it may be a bit longer before we get official information about the PS5's price and release date, we have unofficial information about at least the former.

According to a new report from Game Reactor, Sony is internally adjusting its price point for the console ahead of its reveal following yesterday's news that the Xbox Series X will cost $500, while the Xbox Series S will only cost $300. More specifically, the outlet claims that the disc-less all-digital version of the PS5 will retail at $400. Meanwhile, the standard console with a disc-drive will retail at $500.

The report notes that the price point Sony had in mind for these consoles was originally higher -- likely $500 and $600 -- but it's been forced to adjust these prices following the aforementioned Xbox reveal.

As a result, Sony will undercut Microsoft with the all-digital PS5, but it won't be able to compete with Microsoft's less powerful next-gen console, the Xbox Series S. Thus, Microsoft will have both the most powerful next-gen console and the cheapest. However, it sounds like the all-digital PS5 may be the best bang for your buck in terms of price versus specs.

Adding to this, Venture Beat reporter and general industry insider Jeff Grub noted that even if Sony sells the PS5 at $500, it will be selling the console at a slight loss.

Of course, as always, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if everything is correct, it's also subject to change.

At the moment, Sony has not offered up any comment on this report, and it's highly unlikely it will. After all, the PS5 price reveal is surely around the corner, so there's no reason to comment on reports at this point, not that it typically comments on reports and rumors anyway.

For more coverage on the console -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: