PS5 Release Date Possibly Leaked

✖

The PS5 release date has possibly leaked, or at the very least, has seemingly been hinted at, courtesy of Amazon. While we now have a release date and pricing information for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, there's still no word on when the PS5 and the all-digital PS5 will release or how much they will cost. And this is wild. The consoles are only a couple of months away at this point. For context, in 2013 when the PS4 launched, we had known its release date and price for a few months.

That said, while there's still no word from Sony about the PS5's release date and price, the former may have leaked over on Amazon. At the moment of publishing, Amazon is selling wall mounts for the PS5 with a November 19 release date.

Does this mean the PS5 is launching on November 19? Probably not. That's a Thursday. There's little chance the PS5 is launching on a Thursday. It will most likely either release on a Tuesday or a Friday. That said, does this date hint at the PS5 releasing the week of November 19? Well, that's certainly a more compelling argument.

If so, this would mean the PS5 is either releasing on November 17 or November 20, seven or ten days after the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S hit.

All of that said, it's important to remember that there's a good chance this date has nothing to do with the release of the PS5 and that the manufacturer is simply guessing that the PS5 will launch on or around November 19.

As for Sony, it has not commented on this leak and the speculation surrounding it, and it's highly unlikely it will at this point. Typically, it does not comment on leaks and speculation of this variety.

In the meanwhile, for more coverage on the PS5 -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things PlayStation.