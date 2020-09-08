PS5 Pre-Orders Begin This Week, But There's a Catch

✖

PS5 pre-orders begin this week, but there's of course a catch. The PlayStation 5 is set to release in a couple of months, yet we still don't have a release date more specific than "holiday 2020" or word of what the console's price is. Right now, rumors, reports, and "leaks" suggest the console will release this November, likely within the second or third week of the turkey month, and cost anywhere between $400 and $600. That said, until we have this information official PS5 pre-orders will be held back.

However, you can pre-order a PS5 starting this Thursday, but it's going to cost you quite the pretty penny. Luxury specialists Truly Exquisite have announced that starting this Thursday, it will begin taking pre-orders for its 24k gold PS5s, which will release alongside platinum and rose gold versions.

"The long-awaited and much anticipated Sony Playstation 5 just got even better," writes the company of the announcement. "Truly Exquisite is proud to announce that we bring to you yet another release first...this time it will be in the form of the brand new Sony PS5...available to buy in luxury 24K Gold, Platinum and also 18K Rose Gold finishes. We can not wait to start custom making these true beauties."

Of course, you're going to have to break the bank for any of these products. The 24k gold PS5 is the cheapest of the luxury machines, running at £7999. Meanwhile, the 18k Rose Gold will be £8099, while the platinum version will cost £8199. And these are just the digital versions of the console. The standard version of the console, the one that comes with a disc drive, will be £100 more than each respective version.

As you would expect, these will be very limited runs, with only 250 units per model. So, only 750 consoles total. Meanwhile, each console will come with two DualSense controllers, 1 3D Pulse headset, and a luxury wooden display box. On top of this, shipping and insurance will be. If any of this interests you, click here.

