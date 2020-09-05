How to Save $30 on Some PS5 Games

✖

You can currently save $10 on a handful of PS5 games with a new pre-ordering workaround. At the moment, we still don't have a price or release for the next-gen PlayStation console, which means pre-orders still haven't gone up. However, pre-orders for individual games have. Some AAA games will cost $70 on PS5, while others will keep the $60 price point from this generation. And of course, there will be a huge slab of games even cheaper than this on PS5.

One publisher who is sticking with the $60 price point for now is Ubisoft. In fact, not only will Ubisoft's games announced for PS5 only cost $60, but the same games will be cheaper on PS4. Right now, on Amazon, you can pre-order Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Watch Dogs Legion on PS5, all for $60 each. Meanwhile, also via Amazon, you can currently pre-order all three of these games on PS4 for just $50.

Here's where the money-saving comes in. Ubisoft is offering free next-gen upgrades for all three games. In other words, if you buy any of these three titles on PS4, you will get a free upgrade to the PS5 versions of each game. In other words, rather than pay $60 for these three PS5 games, you can nab all three for $50, which is hefty savings of $30.

Of course, the one downfall to this strategy is that if you like to have a physical copy of each game. If you buy the games on disc for PS4, your next-gen upgrade will come in the form of a digital copy of the game on PS5. This is something to keep in mind if you don't want a few games missing from your physical collection of PS5 games.

It's important to note that this offer is available at the moment of publishing. In other words, it's quite possible that by the time you're reading this Ubisoft will have put an end to this workaround.

For more coverage on the PS5 -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: