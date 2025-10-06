PS5 Pro Adds Support for Former Game of the Year Winner

PlayStation 5 Pro consoles just received new support for a former Game of the Year. Since arriving almost one year ago, new games have continued to be optimized for PS5 Pro on a pretty routine basis. To this point, titles like Fortnite, Alan Wake 2, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Silent Hill 2, Madden, EA Sports FC, and Stellar Blade have all been upgraded for the new PlayStation console, with more set to arrive in the weeks and months ahead. Now, one prominent developer has added support to one of its most acclaimed games of the past without any warning whatsoever.

As of today, a surprising new patch for Control, the action-adventure game from Remedy Entertainment, has gone live. The update, which is for the Ultimate Edition of the game and was previously released for PC platforms earlier in the year, has now hit PS5 consoles and has notably brought PSSR support to the game. PSSR is the technology at the center of the PS5 Pro and looks to improve visual fidelity to an even higher degree. Beyond this, Control has also received upgrades to reflections while playing in Performance mode on PS5 Pro, in addition to improved textures and shadows.

PS5 Pro Owners Aren’t the Only Ones Getting Upgrades

Perhaps the best part of this new update for Control: Ultimate Edition is that it also comes with some major new features for those playing on base PS5 consoles. The biggest upgrade on this front is the ability to now unlock the frame rate, which will allow Control to perform better than it ever has. This tweak has come about in tandem with fixes for HDO and temporal anti-aliasing. In short, regardless of where you play Control on PS5, the game will now look and run better than it ever has.

And if that wasn’t enough, all players can now gain access to three different outfits in Control that were previously only accessible to those who pre-ordered the game. A new mission tied to the character Dr. Yoshimi Tokui has also been given to all players after having previously been exclusive to the PS4 version of the game. This mission is even more notable because Dr. Yoshimi Tokui is voiced by famed game director Hideo Kojima.

