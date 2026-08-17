Square Enix PS1 Remake Now Available on PS5 for Just $3.49

A remake of a 2003 PS1 game is now available on PS5 and PS5 Pro for just $3.49. While PS1 users will remember the game as a 2003 game, it is actually a 1995 game. In 1995, it debuted on the SNES. Then, eight years later, it was remade on PS1. The original was developed by G-Craft, while the remake was done by Square Enix. The former, for those who do not recognize the name, doesn’t exist anymore as it was eventually absorded into Square Enix.

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Then in 2022, there was a second remake, this time from Forever Entertainment, who seemingly licensed the game from Square Enix. This remake was initially a Nintendo Switch exclusive, but came to PS5 in 2023. We are, of course, talking about Front Mission. Now, three years later, this second, newer remake just got its biggest discount ever, taking it from $35 to $3.49. This is thanks to a substantial 90% discount.

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2003 PS1 Game

Front Mission as a series has been dormant for a while, minus remakes. There was Left Alive in 2019, but this was simply set in the Front Mission universe and isn’t a Front Mission game. Further, it was bad and best forgotten. The original was received very well in Japan and was a substantial commercial success in Japan. Both the SNES original and the PS1 remake were only ever released in Japan, so the 2020s remake was the first time many in the West ever got their hands on the game. Before this, it only had one western release in 2007 when the PS1 remake was ported to the Nintendo DS.

Upon release, this new modern remake earned a 69 on Metacritic, which is a lackluster score, but noticeably lower than various user review scores across the Internet. To this end, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 4.18 out of 5 stars after nearly 600 user reviews. This is an 84 on a 100-point scale. The original and the 2003 remake don’t hold up very well in 2026, which makes this more modern remake very nice to have.

Those who want to check out the nostalgic SNES/PS1 game are unlikely to get a better price than this, as Forever Entertainment seldom discounts its games beyond 90% on the PlayStation Store.

Those who decide to check out the tactical RPG as a result should anticipate setting aside a bare minimum of 25 hours just to mainline the game. Side content brings the length to 40 hours. Completionists, meanwhile, can add at least another 15 hours on top of this.

As for the game itself, for those just learning about it, the tactical RPG puts players in command of the Wanzers, which are powerful military machines designed for war. Assuming the role of various valiant pilots, you must navigate these machines around various battlefields in a war ripe with conspiracy.