PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.

Publisher Sega announced recently that its long-running MMO Phantasy Star Online 2 will be released on PS4 later this summer on August 31st. The version of the title that will be landing on PS4 is that of New Genesis, which is set long after the events of the story found in the base game. In addition to this, the classic version of PSO2 will also be playable across PS5 and PS4 as well.

While Phantasy Star Online 2 first arrived all the way back in 2012, it has continued to be quite popular to this day thanks to continued support from Sega. In recent years, the MMO has specifically received a new influx of players and content as Sega has started to make the game more widely accessible. Back in 2020, it ended up hitting modern consoles for the first time when it was released for Xbox One.

The caveat with Phantasy Star Online 2 finally heading to PS5 and PS4 is that the game has already been playable on these platforms in the past. In fact, it's also been available on Nintendo Switch and even PlayStation Vita. However, Sega has never brought the game to territories outside of Japan until two years ago. The 2020 release on Xbox, and later PC, was the first time that it became playable for those in western territories. Now, PlayStation fans will be able to join in on the action thanks to Sega continuing to make the MMO that much easier to access.

