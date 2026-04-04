PlayStation Store Makes 94-Rated Game Only $1.49 for PS5 Users

The PlayStation Store has made a game with a 94 user review score only $1.49 for both PS5 and PS4 users. That said, this PS Store deal is set to expire on April 9, so it’s only live for roughly the next five days. At this current price point, it is one of the cheapest video games on the PlayStation Store. Consequently, the game in question has never been cheaper than this on PlayStation platforms ever before, and considering the discount that facilitates this deal is 90%, there’s not much wiggle room for it to ever get cheaper.

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Until April 9, all PS5, PS5 Pro, and PS4 users can grab Hello Games’ latest release for just $1.49. This is not No Man’s Sky, its second latest release, and its most popular game, but The Last Campfire, which was released back in 2020. Between ongoing development of Light No Fire and ongoing support for No Man’s Sky, The Last Campfire has managed to retain its status as the UK studio’s latest game despite being six years old. Meanwhile, it is arguably the studio’s best game to date, best evidenced by its PlayStation Store rating. On the PS Store, it has over 2,400 user reviews to date, with a 4.68 out of 5-star rating. On a 100-point scale, this is a 93.6.

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One of 2020’s Hidden Gems

The Last Campfire is a puzzle game, so very different from No Man’s Sky, and its ambition is incomparable as well. It’s a smaller game, as evidenced by the fact that it only takes about five to six hours to beat. As its user review score highlights, though, it is a very good five to six hours. Critics also enjoyed the game, as its 80-86 score range shows.

Like the gameplay, the story premise of The Last Campfire is pretty simple. In fact, its narrative is minimalist in general. Evoking, but minimalist. In the game, PS4 and PS5 users will play as a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, looking for meaning and a way to return home.

This is a standalone experience and unlikely to ever get a sequel, which makes it newcomer-friendly. Meanwhile, for those scared of puzzle games, it is indeed a puzzle game with lots of puzzles, but they aren’t overly challenging like some games within the genre.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to hit the comment section with your thoughts, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.