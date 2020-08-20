The PlayStation 5 is definitely still launching this year, Sony Interactivement Entertainment has once again confirmed. The new confirmation comes by way of an interview about marketing the PS5 in conjunction with the release of the first live-action commercial for the upcoming next-gen console. This isn't the first time that Sony has confirmed that the console is still on track for launch this year, and it likely will not be the last.

"It's a massive challenge on every front," Eric Lempel, SVP and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, told GamesIndustry.biz. "Not just for the parts of the organisation that I oversee, but for all parts of the organisation. The nice thing is that we're pulling it together. We will launch this year -- that will happen -- and from my end we will absolutely make sure that we will bring all of the magic and all of the excitement of launches that we have had in the past."

"We are still committed to doing that," Lempel continued. "It's more challenging than ever, but our gamers expect a lot from us. It's a chance to celebrate the beginning of a new generation. This spot kicks off PlayStation 5 marketing efforts, and this is just the beginning. So you can see this as the initial entry. Hopefully it looks high quality, hopefully it captures the imagination of the viewer, and from here, it just gets bigger and better."

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.