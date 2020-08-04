✖

The PlayStation 5 is still scheduled for a Holidays 2020 release, according to Sony. The company recently released its FY2020 Q1 earnings and financial statements, and as with basically any company under the sun at this point, it includes a lengthy section about the impact of COVID-19 on the business. In a section addressing the impact on its game and network services, Sony once again confirms that the launch of the new next-gen console is going ahead as planned. This is far from the first time that Sony has come out and said the PS5 will release as scheduled, but it's still noteworthy considering that it is, you know, August.

"Regarding the launch of PlayStation 5," Sony's quarterly financial statements read in part, "although factors such as constraints due to employees working from home and restrictions on international travel remain, necessary measures are being taken and preparations are underway with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season. At this time, no major problems have arisen in the game software development pipeline for Sony’s own first-party studios or its partners’ studios."

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

Are you planning on picking up a PlayStation 5 this holiday season? Or are you looking forward to the Xbox Series X, which should release around the same time? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.