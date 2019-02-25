PS5 Release Date Is Farther Away Than People Think, Says Analyst

When will the PlayStation 5 release? According to most reports, rumors, and speculation: the next Sony console will release sometime in 2020, likely towards the end of the year. But not everyone is convinced this is the case.

According to industry analyst Yasuo Imanaka of Rakuten Securities, we won’t be seeing the PS5 in 2020 at all, and we may not even see it in 2021.

In a new report from the analyst, it is lodged that the PS5 won’t release until the financial year of 2021-2022. In other words, it won’t release until the window of April 2021 to March 2022. This means — per Imanaka — we probably won’t see the console until the end of 2021.

As you may remember, IDC analyst Lewis Ward echoed a similar prediction not that long ago. According to Ward, the earliest we will see the PS5 and next Xbox will be in 2021.

As with any console generation, it seems nobody can agree when the next wave will arrive, even analysts. Most believe the systems will arrive in 2020, but there’s a considerable amount that thinks this is too early.

Of course it’s possible that like last-generation, the systems won’t launch alongside each other. While Xbox is surely itching to start fresh, the massive success of the PS4 probably doesn’t have Sony as excited. So, it’s possible we will see the next Xbox console or consoles arrive a year or so before the PS5, similarly to how the Xbox 360 came in quicker than the PS3.

Who knows. At this point all we can do is speculate. Personally, I think the next-gen systems will launch alongside each other, and in 2020. Would Sony like to wait a little bit longer? Maybe. But Microsoft would force its hand anyway, because I don’t think Sony wants to launch its system a year after Xbox again.

Anyway, as always, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Speculation from an industry analyst may be worth more than speculation from you and I, but it’s still speculation.

Feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. When will the PS5 release?

Thanks, TwinInfinite.