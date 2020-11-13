PS5 Launch Game Discounted on PlayStation Store for Limited Time

✖

The PS5 is out today, and one of its launch games is already on sale over on the PlayStation Store. The PS5 and PS4 digital storefront is currently running a slew of special promotional sales, discounting hundreds of PS4 games in the process. Included in this sea of discounted PS4 games is one of the PS5's launch games: Observer System Redux, a cyberpunk psychological horror game from Polish developer Bloober Team, one of the premier horror game studios in the industry.

Just released today, Observer System Redux costs $29.99, however, for PlayStation Plus subscribers the game, until November 27, is 10 percent off. As a result, for PS Plus subscribers on PS5, the game only costs $26.99.

Observer debuted back in 2017, and is widely considered one of the best horror games of the last generation. System Redux is the same game, but it comes packing three new missions and a host of PS5 enhancements liked reduced loading times and haptic feedback. Meanwhile, gameplay has also been expanded and refined, introducing new game mechanics, new secrets to find, redesigned stealth, additional neural interrogations, and quality-of-life improvements.

"The year is 2084. The future has turned out much darker than anyone could imagine," reads an official blurb about the game. "First, there was the Nanophage. A digital plague that killed thousands upon thousands of those who chose to augment their minds and bodies. Then came the War, leaving both the West and the East decimated and shattered. With no one left to seize power, corporations took over and forged their own crooked empires. You are a tool of corporate oppression. Feared and despised, you hack into the darkest corners of your suspects’ minds. You creep into their dreams, expose their fears, and extract whatever your investigation may require. You are an Observer."

