New PlayStation Plus Free Game Now Available

✖

A new PlayStation Plus free game is now available for PS5 players, and technically PS4 players as well. Earlier this month, two of November 2020's free PlayStation Plus games were made available for subscribers, and now the third is also available. More specifically, all PlayStation Plus subscribers can now download the PS5 version of Bugsnax for free. Meanwhile, if you're on PS4 and don't own a PS5, you can still download the game for free, but it will need to be via the mobile or web version of the PlayStation Store. Of course, you won't be able to play it until you get a PS5, but it will be there waiting for you.

Interestingly enough, Bugsnax will be free much longer than Hollow Knight and Middle-earth: Shadow of War, which will only be free until December. More specifically, Bugsnax will be free to download until January 4. Once downloaded, it's yours to keep forever, as long as you maintain an active subscription to PlayStation Plus. If your subscription lapses, so will your access to the game until you subscribe back up. Meanwhile, after January 4, the game will return to its normal price and the window to download it for free will be gone forever.

As for the game itself, it released today alongside the PS5 and is also available on the PS4, but only the former version is free via PlayStation Plus. Developed by Young Horses -- the makers of Octodad -- the game is pitched as a whimsical adventure involving a mysterious island full of bugs that are also snacks.

"Bugsnax takes you on a whimsical adventure to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax," reads an official pitch of the game. "Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone... and hungry! It's up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?"

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including the latest PS4 and PS5 news -- click here or check out the links below: