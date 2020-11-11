PS5 Report Raises Concerns After YouTuber Claims Their Console "Died"

✖

Popular YouTuber -- ACG -- has revealed that the PS5 provided to them by Sony for the purpose of review has "died," which in turn has left early adopters and PlayStation fans worried about the console and about possibly receiving an equally defective unit. Yesterday, the Xbox Series X released into the wild, and a minority of users have reported issues with the machine, which is normal for early for brand new hardware. That said, it looks like the PS5 may also have its own launch issues.

According to ACG, the external storage of the console was having "weird" issues when coming out of rest, which would lead to the console alerting the YouTuber that the storage had been corrupted and thus needed to be rebuilt. The YouTuber notes that this was happening often, and eventually escalated to the console just flat out dying.

Now, ACG notes that they've been talking to Sony throughout this whole process, but it sounds like there's still no solution to the problem, or if there is, it isn't divulged. That said, it's important to remember not only does this happen at the launch of every piece of hardware, but right now this issue is the exception, not the rule, meaning it shouldn't be relevant for a bulk of PS5 launch units.

P.1. At this time my PS5 is 100% dead. I was having the storage rebuild issues others reported but mine escalated to full errors and network issues/boot. Sony and I were working through troubleshooting when it died completely. So at this time I will be moving content around... — ACG (@JeremyPenter) November 10, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not publicly addressed this report from ACG or the concerns it raises. However, if this changes, we will be sure to update the post with whatever is provided.

PlayStation 5 is scheduled to release tomorrow, November 12, at least in some regions of the world. Upon release, it will cost either $400 or $500 depending if you cop the version with a disc-drive.

