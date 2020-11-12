PS5 Game Presets Menu Adds Awesome Quality of Life Option

✖

The PlayStation 5 is finally here, and the system offers a number of ways that players can customize their gaming experience. One such option is the ability to invert the Y-Axis across all supported games. While lots of games allow players to make this switch under their individual settings, doing so under the PS5's Game Presets will ensure that players won't have to do so in every game they play, as the switch will already be taken care of! Thus far, a number of PS5 games already support the option, including Astro's Playroom, Demon's Souls, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

While the change is a relatively minor one, it highlights the way that the next-gen consoles are emphasizing smaller ways of making the overall gaming experience more pleasurable for players. It remains to be seen just how many software titles will be compatible with the change, but for those that prefer pressing down to look up and pressing up to look down, it should be a very welcome addition! Under the Game Presets menu, players can make similar changes to things like subtitles, language settings, and more.

Of course, that's far from the only quality of life change that the PS5 offers over the previous console generation! From the console's insanely fast load times to color settings on the PS5 controller to help signify which player is which, there's a much stronger focus on making the overall experience superior, rather than focusing on improved graphics.

That isn't to say that the graphics on PS5 aren't a marked improvement. Games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales push the boundaries over anything seen on consoles thus far, and it seems likely that will continue as developers find new ways of taking advantage of the PS5 hardware.

As Sony finds new ways to make the gaming experience more accessible and more enjoyable, it proves that there's still room for new consoles to offer new experiences. These changes might seem minor in the grand scheme of things, but the less time that players spend fiddling with settings across every game, the more time they can spend actually enjoying the games they've purchased. Clearly, PlayStation has come a very long way over the last five console generations!

