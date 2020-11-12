PS5 Players Discover Incredible Detail About Astro's Playroom

✖

PS5 is out and players have discovered an incredible detail about Astro's Playroom, the free game that comes with the PS5 and that does a great job at showing off the impressive tech of not just the PS5, but the new PS5 DualSense controller. While it's not as big or flashy as some of the other PS5 launch games -- such as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls -- it's quite impressive, and according to most, at least worth checking out if not for a great introduction to the DualSense and the console.

Part of what makes the free game impressive is it boasts a pretty incredible amount of detail. For example, the rain in the game, when splashing, splashes into the iconic PlayStation controller symbols. Of course, this is far from a game-changing detail, quite the opposite in fact, but it's a detail that reinforces the aforementioned claims: Astro's Playroom is much more than a free demo or a simple tech showpiece.

Below, you can check out this rain detail for yourself, courtesy of YouTuber Magookas:

As noted, Astro's Playroom is a pack-in game for the PS5, and this is the only way to play it, and it will forever be the only way to play it.

The PS5 is now available, in some parts of the world, for $400 and $500, with the price varying depending on what version of the console you're shopping for.

