PS5 Restock at Target Leads to a Number of Cancellations

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 recently transpired at the retail storefront Target. This specific restock happened to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Sony’s most recent console. Unfortunately, despite it having now been a full year since the PS5 was first released, a number of customers are still having an incredibly difficult time when it comes to picking up the hardware.

On social media this week, a number of prospective PS5 purchasers shared their experience when it came to this new restock of the console at Target. As a whole, the restock itself was rather small in nature, largely because Target is said to be holding onto some PS5 units to sell closer to Black Friday. As such, those who were able to snag the PS5 on this drop were few and far between.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What seemed to be the biggest issue in this new PS5 restock, however, came with some cancellations that occurred on Target’s end. According to stories from a number of customers, Target sold them the PS5 only to then send out a cancellation email not long after the sale transpired. Target didn’t explain why these cancellations were happening so often, but it looks like the storefront simply sold more PS5 consoles than it meant to. This whole situation is one that bothered a number of purchasers and made them even more annoyed at Target as a result.

Are you someone who ran into this same problem with the latest PS5 restock at Target? Let me know your own experience either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

You can also keep reading down below if you would like to see some of the reactions that some fans had with this new PS5 sale from Target.

More Restocks Still Coming

https://twitter.com/PS5restocks_etc/status/1459150672436232194

Aaaand It’s Gone

https://twitter.com/pureePERFECTion/status/1459151092537860130

Bots Are Still a Problem

https://twitter.com/djmattbishop/status/1459153443696910339

Target Needs More Clarity!

https://twitter.com/markstephens411/status/1459173891985723398

A Full Year Later and the PS5 Is Still a Unicorn

https://twitter.com/JoviGarf/status/1459175087651766274

Target Needs Better Excuses

https://twitter.com/DefineRisk/status/1459193944525492226

Pain

https://twitter.com/jaawshoo/status/1459215995420172290

That’s One Great Anniversary Gift

https://twitter.com/Jordie_Raee/status/1459219093538496514

Problems Remain at Target

https://twitter.com/PitbullsNRoids/status/1459222673003798534

Why Couldn’t It Be Me?