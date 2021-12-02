New PS5 Restock at Target Ends With Wins for Many

A major new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at Target this morning. As a whole, Target has been pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to new sales of the PS5, but fortunately, it seems like today’s latest restock ended up going much better than expected for a number of customers.

Like we have become used to, Target’s new PS5 restock kicked off bright and early this morning. Not long after beginning, social media began to fill up with impressions from many who were pursuing Sony’s latest console. Luckily, unlike many previous PS5 sales at Target, it seems like today’s restock ended up going quite well. While these results were obviously very mixed, a number of customers reported that they were able to get the PS5 for themselves in the midst of this busy holiday season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a general sense, this seems to have been the biggest restock of the PS5 that Target has had in quite some time. And given that this is the gift-giving time of year, it makes sense that the retail storefront would have more PS5 consoles to sell than normal. Hopefully, Target will end up having a couple more restocks of this scale as December moves onward.

Were you someone that tried to buy a PS5 this morning during Target’s new restock? And if so, what was your own purchasing experience like? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, be sure to keep reading onward if you’d like to see how today’s PS5 restock went for some folks.

Someone Will Be VERY Happy on Christmas Day

https://twitter.com/JennyLynn1205/status/1466444091508596738

Now to Decide What to Play

https://twitter.com/HobbiesJay/status/1466446804581421056

That’s a Whole Lot of PS5s

https://twitter.com/Sal_StiProject/status/1466447141082042375

These Restocks Happen So Early!

https://twitter.com/ohemgeeitsaniv/status/1466451338665992192

Brother Came Through

https://twitter.com/Coining203/status/1466458337931841544

Best Pickup Ever!!

https://twitter.com/regger13/status/1466456289182208004

Soooo Close

https://twitter.com/deadpoolewalkin/status/1466421663826911239

Tried to Buy Pokemon Cards, Ended Up With a PS5

https://twitter.com/MalinMisc/status/1466426512329134095

It Finally Happened

https://twitter.com/PopcornStitch/status/1466429931823550473

Finally Got a W