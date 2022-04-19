New PS5 Restock at Walmart Goes Surprisingly Smooth

A substantial new restock of the PlayStation 5 went live at Walmart today. This restock is one that had been known about for quite some time, which meant that customers had plenty of opportunities to prepare for it in advance. And despite the fact that so many people were looking to take part in this new PS5 sale, Walmart seems to have done a fantastic job with this drop.

Not long after this Walmart PS5 restock started at midday, social media began to fill up with people celebrating their long-awaited win. Many reported that Walmart’s decision to only sell these PS5 consoles to Walmart+ members worked out quite well, as it allowed the sale process to go off without a hitch. Some who won even said that Walmart’s restock process of the PS5 has become much better than competitors like Amazon, GameStop, and Target.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even though there were a ton of wins today with this PS5 restock, not everyone was so lucky. Some customers still reported various issues with Walmart’s website once the restock began. Others were also caught off guard by the need to be a Walmart+ member in order to purchase the console, which led to anger about this decision. Still, despite these problems, this seems to have been one of the best PS5 sales in quite a long time.

Were you able to snag a PS5 for yourself as part of today’s restock at Walmart? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

In addition, keep reading on below if you’d like to see how today’s PS5 restock turned out for some Walmart customers.

Time to Play Some Genshin on PS5

I was able to secure a #PS5 today from @Walmart's drop! Can't wait to give #GenshinImpact a shot on a console 😄 — 📸CaptureGenshin (@CaptureGenshin) April 19, 2022

So Many Winners This Time Around

Scored a ps5 on walmart 🙏 — Josh 🅙 (@YerrBoyJosh) April 19, 2022

Time to Celebrate

https://twitter.com/jwet51/status/1516448137623212036

Very Easy to Cop

Easy ps5 cop on Walmart — ROBERT TIRADO (@IRONLUNG_T) April 19, 2022

All Good Vibes

I got the ps5 from walmart, and I couldn't be happier right now — Cypher (@dalen_edgerton) April 19, 2022

May Will Be a Good Month

Finally "got" a PS5! As long as Walmart doesn't cancel or anything. I'm gonna be having a good time in May! pic.twitter.com/5TccB7OWCL — MrFettuccine (@MrFettuccine) April 19, 2022

Brotherly Love

Just scored my brother a PS5 first try off Walmart’s drop today 🔥 vibes are high #W pic.twitter.com/84MV9FNXkP — Elijah (@TheRealElijahB_) April 19, 2022

These Walmart+ Drops Are Worth It

If you want a ps5, cough up the extra 13$ for walmart+ and go for a walmart drop. You'll be glad you did😌 — Eagle 🦅🍚 (@EaglericeTTV) April 19, 2022

Another Winner

Got that PS5 dub today, thank you @Walmart — 👻 Choogiethegod 🧟 (@hashbrownboii) April 19, 2022

Thank You, Walmart