PS5 September Update Finally Lets Users Mute the Startup Beep

PlayStation's newest PS5 update is out as of September 13th, and it does much more than just improve stability like we see in most updates. This one delivers some totally new features like expanded support for Remote Play and more options for the console's voice command support, but it also brings users some of the features that they already knew were coming thanks to past beta updates. Those include the option to mute the startup sound when firing up your PS5 among other features like new options to search through your vast library of games when you're looking for something to play.

Muting the PS5's Startup Beep

One of the previous beta updates that rolled out for the PS5 added a couple of new features for players to test out ahead of their wide release. Whether you were one of the ones that tested them out then or not, they're now available as part of the latest PS5 update.

While a smaller feature overall, one of the ones that's part of this update that attracted a lot of attention during the beta was the ability to mute the startup sound of the PS5. That's the loud beep that's apparently pretty annoying to some people either because of how sharp a sound it is or the fact that it gives away late-night PS5 sessions by alerting everyone else that your console is on. Whatever your reasoning is for not liking it, you can now get rid of it.

To do so, head to your settings after you've downloaded the update and find the "System" section. In there, you should see a new option for "Beep Sound." You can change the volume of the beep there, or if you'd prefer to just make it completely silent, there's also an option within that interface to mute the beep entirely.

Other Features in the PS5 Update

Aside from the startup beep changes, one of the other notable changes is the continued improvements for the Game Help cards that appear in the Activity Center whenever you're playing a game. More activities in general for a specific game are visible when looking at the cards, and it's easier to decipher the cards themselves now that their contents have been reorganized so that details are shown out to the right of the cards.

Another new feature is the ability to use a second DualSense with the PS5 not just for multiplayer games but to assist the primary player via this new accessibility feature. Do use this, you go to the "Accessibility" settings, the "Controller" option, and select the new menu that says "Use Second Controller for Assistance."

"You can now assign a second controller to one account as an assist controller, and use two controllers to operate your PS5 console as if you were using a single controller," PlayStation said. "This feature introduces a new way for you to enjoy games collaboratively with others or help a friend or child navigate a particularly challenging section of a game."

The full patch notes for the latest PS5 update can be found here.