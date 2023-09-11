PlayStation Plus' Next Batch of Free Games Leaked

The next batch of free PlayStation Plus games has leaked. The PS Plus Essential free games for September have already been revealed and released, and it's a very disappointing month for those subscribed to the standard tier of the subscription service. To perhaps make up for this, PS Plus Extra subscribers are getting some great games for free this month, or at least that's what a potential leak reveals. And of course, these games will also be available to PS Plus Premium subscribers as well. What hasn't leaked are the legacy PlayStation games PS Plus Premium subscribers will also be getting this month as part of their upgraded subscription.

The leak comes the way of Deal Labs, who makes a habit of leaking free PlayStation Plus games virtually every month. In other words, they are a source that has proven very reliable and reputable when it comes to this topic. And according to this source, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are getting these games this month: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., Star Ocean The Divine Force, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sid Meier's Civilization VI, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, and Unpacking. Below, you can read more about each of these games and check out a trailer for each as well:

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... (83 on Metacritic)

About: "The upgraded prequel of NieR:Automata. A kind young man sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking book, to search for the "Sealed verses" in order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl."

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (88 on Metacritic)

About: "Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity!"

Sid Meier's Civilization VI (92 on Metacritic)

About: "Civilization VI is the newest installment in the award winning Civilization Franchise. Expand your empire, advance your culture and go head-to-head against history's greatest leaders. Will your civilization stand the test of time?"

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (81 on Metacritic)

About: "Snipe Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is a modern warfare shooter set in the Middle East. Play as Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, as you take out a series of targets across a dramatic single-player campaign. With extreme-range shots exceeding 1000m, gear up for the most challenging entry to the series yet."

Star Ocean The Divine Force (70 on Metacritic)

About: "Square Enix and Tri-Ace present the latest title in the Star Ocean series. The Divine Force offers two heroes to choose from. Play as Raymond, a hothead from a futuristic planet searching for his lost crew. Or as Laeticia, whose kingdom on an underdeveloped planet faces ruin at the hands of a terrible threat. The events of the story will unfold from a unique perspective depending on whom you choose."

Unpacking (86 on Metacritic)

About: "Unpacking is a zen puzzle game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you're unpacking."

Of course, take this leak with a grain of salt as it's a leak not official information. So far, the leak has not drawn any type of comment from PlayStation, and it's unlikely this will change. What's more likely is an official announcement of September's free PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium will happen this week. Whatever the case, whatever happens, we will keep you updated.